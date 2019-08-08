Men-straight or gay- have no opinions on women's bodies

In the heat of the many documentaries BBC did about Brazil during the 2014 Fifa World Cup, I came across one called Secrets of America - Extreme Beauty Queens.

In the documentary, young women, mostly from impoverished backgrounds, enter pageants as a means of seeking a better life for their families.

In a skhothane twist, they are expected to look a very specific type of beauty, a beauty decided by one Osmel Sousa, a Cuba-born Venezuelan pageant director .

In explaining the logic behind his strict rules for what nips and tucks these young women need to get, the tyrannical Sousa shares that he was always fascinated by the fashion sketches he often drew as a child.

Having suffered with attention deficit disorder, concentrating on school work proved to be a difficulty but when it came to sketching, he excelled.