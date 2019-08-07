Build shacks in other countries

Millions of South Africans without jobs must cross the borders and go and build shacks, put up tables in the streets of cities and towns in other African countries and make fires anywhere.

They must cut spinach and let water run down the streets. We must also mine illegally in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Somalia, Ethiopia, DRC, etc. Such economic movement on the continent would be what I think is meant with border-less and paperless migration as happens already in SA . - Anon

What ANC is good at

What the ANC is good at since taking over power is to loot state funds, organise conferences, talkshops, election campaigns, big funerals for members and extend the division of South Africans. - Chopo

Disclosure only for CR17?

Why is it only President Cyril Ramaphosa who must disclose his donors? There is no noise about other candidates and parties? They must also disclose their donors, then we'll know Ramaphosa is not targeted. - Anon

Too late to stop this fight

South Africans versus illegal foreigners' big fight is coming. It will be blood all over; it's too late for government to stop it. - Prophet

Sack greedy Eskom managers

Eskom must sack the greedy and selfish managers. - Anonymous