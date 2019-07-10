Residents in Alex evict 'foreigners' from RDPs

James Nkosi has been sleeping in his car for about two weeks now after a group of residents stormed his house in River Park, Alexandra, and evicted him after they accused him of being a foreigner.

Nkosi, 58, said the group of about 50 people came to his RDP home for the first time on June 29. They demanded he produce documents that proved his citizenship, he said.

"I gave them my ID document but they said they do not want me here. I am a foreigner and I must get out of the house. They told me I do not qualify to be in the house. They then threw away my furniture," Nkosi said.

Nkosi's father was a South African but his mother was from Mozambique. He was born in Mbuzini village near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

Nkosi is one of at least six families thrown out by a group believed to be from other parts of the township.

Residents were moved by the government from Stjwetla informal settlement in 2009 to River Park as they lived along a floodline.