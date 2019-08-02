African leaders copying colonisers by plundering
Europeans conquered Africa and ruled the continent with an iron fist for many centuries.
People suffered and became foreigners in their own countries. In 1885 the Europeans leaders met in Berlin and divide Africa among themselves, plundered natural resources and exported them to their countries in Europe.
But after independence, the African leaders copied the colonisers by plundering the resources of their own countries to enrich themselves and their families.
Some African politicians therefore behave in ways not different from the former colonisers. But, unfortunately, some community members support corrupt politicians. They organise marches to support corrupt politicians.
Most corrupt African politicians take the looted money and hide it in European countries. When they are sick they go to Europe for treatment, because the money to build good hospitals in Africa has been looted by them.
Poor people are on the receiving end because their local hospitals are not well-equipped.
African leaders continue to blame colonists for the poverty they perpetuate in their countries.
Poor Africans drown in the Mediterranean Sea trying to reach Europe to escape poverty. How can billions of rands disappear without people being arrested and prosecuted for the theft and squander?
N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani