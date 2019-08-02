African leaders copying colonisers by plundering

Europeans conquered Africa and ruled the continent with an iron fist for many centuries.

People suffered and became foreigners in their own countries. In 1885 the Europeans leaders met in Berlin and divide Africa among themselves, plundered natural resources and exported them to their countries in Europe.

But after independence, the African leaders copied the colonisers by plundering the resources of their own countries to enrich themselves and their families.

Some African politicians therefore behave in ways not different from the former colonisers. But, unfortunately, some community members support corrupt politicians. They organise marches to support corrupt politicians.