David Makhura won't tolerate 'abuse' of police: We will respond with full force

Gauteng premier David Makhura has made it clear he will not tolerate attacks he says have been launched on police officers by foreigners.

Police were deployed to the Johannesburg city centre on Thursday to monitor a violent strike, as foreigners selling "counterfeit" goods resisted the confiscation of their products by police.

To defend themselves, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowds, but Makhura says the situation should not have reached this point.

"Some foreign nationals who sell counterfeit goods and occupy buildings illegally in the CBD attacked our police with bottles and petrol bombs. This despicable crime against our state will never be tolerated. #OkaeMolao will respond in full force to defend the rule of law," he said.