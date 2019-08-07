Attack on our cops shameful

The attack by foreigners and subsequent retreat by South African Police Service (SAPS) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) members in the commercial capital is a source of national shame.

The attack, by a community of migrants, was an affront to our nation state - our sovereignty.

Let's get the facts right: police, acting on intelligence-led investigations, went into the CBD to carry out an operation against shop owners (let's call them this for now) who traded in counterfeit goods. It is important to note that our country mainly loses on two fronts in relation to counterfeit goods.

First, it loses out on the taxes that do not make their way to the national fiscus that is responsible for the roads, water, lights and general services that make these counterfeit shop owners thrive. Second, our country's attempts to generate jobs are undermined by those who trade in and or support counterfeit shop owners.

Statistics SA released a set of data recently showing that unemployment has increased to 29%. So these shop owners are not just a menace because they throw stones at the police, however abhorrent this is.

When a symbol of our state power, our first line of defence, made that shameful retreat from these owners who, in truth, are lawless bandits, we lost control, we surrendered a part of our country to hooligans.