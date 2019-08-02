Police withdrew from street battle with vendors to avoid 'bloodbath' in Joburg CBD

The street battle between police and enraged street vendors in the Johannesburg CBD could have ended in a "bloodbath", police said on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said officers "tactically withdrew" from the intelligence-driven operation targeting counterfeit goods in downtown Johannesburg on Thursday to avoid being forced to use live ammunition.

This after a violent crowd of street vendors pelted officers and armoured vehicles with bottles, bricks and petrol bombs in retaliation for the raids.

"Due to the volatility of the situation, police retreated to avoid a situation where they would be forced to use live ammunition," Peters said in a statement.

"Of priority at this point was ensuring that there was no bloodshed or death."

She said no officers were injured, but two people and one paramedic sustained serious injuries.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said such "lawlessness cannot be allowed to go unpunished".

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko condemned the attack on law enforcement.

"We can’t co-govern with criminals, especially foreign nationals who want to turn our country into a lawless banana republic.

"We will assert our authority and show ungovernable foreign nationals that there are laws in South Africa and they must be respected," Mazibuko said.