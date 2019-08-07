Bruised police stage comeback to Joburg CBD, seize guns, fake goods
Police returned in force to crack down on counterfeit goods and crime in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the police were conducting a raid after closing off Von Weilligh and Rahima Moosa streets.
#JoburgRaid cops have discovered rifles and ammunition during raid on the 12th floor of the Joburg Medical One Shopping Centre building in the CBD. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/zPRCa7x4k7— Dizzy Donker (@Tankmaester) August 7, 2019
"We are raiding the buildings. We are confiscating counterfeit goods. We also arrested undocumented foreign nationals," said Peters.
Peters would not say what type of goods were confiscated and how many foreign nationals had been arrested.
Reporters on the scene shared footage of guns and ammunition - including an automatic rifle - seized in one of the buildings.
#JoburgRaid police forcing their way into a property believed to contain counterfeit products @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/3JWm6LWa7h— Dizzy Donker (@Tankmaester) August 7, 2019
#JoburgRaid police officers throwing counterfeit goods out of a building on Jeppe Street @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/9HwBUMaoG5— Dizzy Donker (@Tankmaester) August 7, 2019
There's a joint operation taking place in the @CityofJoburgZA CBD. There have been 30 foreign nationals detained at Joburg Central SAPS @SAPoliceService @AsktheChiefJMPD @MichaelSun168 @JoburgMPD pic.twitter.com/U5Q6pFIUF3— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 7, 2019
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a tweet that at least 30 foreign nationals had been detained.
Police and metro police were pelted with rocks and bottles during similar raids last week in the CBD.
Police said they made a tactical decision to withdraw during the street battle to avoid a "bloodbath" should they be forced to defend themselves with live ammunition.
#JoburgRaid chaos breaking out in the CBD @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/rOokAQPxRU— Dizzy Donker (@Tankmaester) August 7, 2019
This is a developing story.