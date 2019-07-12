Home affairs pounces on 39 foreign truck drivers in KZN

Nearly 40 truck drivers have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal during a department of home affairs operation in the first week of July.

This was revealed by deputy minister Njabulo Bheka Nzuza during his budget vote on Wednesday.

Nzuza said the operation was conducted at the Mariannhill and Tongaat Toll Plazas between July 1 and 7.

"We arrested 39 foreign nationals who were driving trucks without permits and legal status to be in the country. One employer has already been charged and more arrests are imminent," the MEC said.

Nzuza said the department is trying to curb the appetite of employers to employ undocumented foreign nationals the name of profit.

"They must know that when they break the law and employ illegal immigrants they will face the consequences, and our inspectorate unit will leave no stone unturned," he said.