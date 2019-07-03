Scores nabbed as officials clamp down on imported used vehicle syndicate

Twelve people were arrested in three Eastern Cape towns in the early hours of Wednesday as authorities clamped down on a syndicate allegedly involved in the fraudulent registration of imported second-hand vehicles.

Those arrested include a number of Eastern Cape department of transport help desk officials, two police officers from the vehicle clearance office, an official from the Komga registering authority, an examiner from a privately-owned vehicle testing station and a number of "runners".

The suspects are expected to appear in the Komga Magistrate's Court for a bail application on Friday.

The arrests followed a year-long investigation initiated by the national traffic anti-corruption unit (NTACU) of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).