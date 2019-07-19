Baba 007 - the spy who failed us

Fearing that our top spy would make his comeback to national politics, they then enticed his friend Schabir to engage in some corrupt activities that would implicate our otherwise innocent agent. But he still made it back to the top, this time as ANC and the country's deputy president.

So the three intelligence agencies then got a prosecutions chief and the Scorpions to pursue criminal charges against Schabir and our agent. But that only made him even stronger to successfully challenge for the highest office in the land.

Sleeping with the enemy

As president our chief spy could have used his power to chase after the treasonous souls who connived with the foreign agencies to destroy him. But he was a nice guy, so he decided to instead appoint some of them into sensitive positions in his cabinet and parliament. However, these agents of darkness continued trying to destroy our super-spy.

Building lies

He was building himself a nice rural retirement home on the banks of Thukela River in Nkandla when they tricked him into accepting R246m from public coffers to upgrade the homestead. And then they had the nerve to blame him for all of that, when they were responsible!