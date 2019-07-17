I can't recall, I don't know - Zuma 'struggles' to remember events

Former president Jacob Zuma couldn't recall some of the events he was asked about as his memory seemed to fail him during his second day on the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Zuma could not "recollect" seeing former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor at the Gupta Saxonwold compound in 2010.

He also could not recall walking Mentor, who was on crutches, to the car ]that took her back to the airport.

The former president also could not remember the Guptas being present in any official state visit, including a trip to China where the Guptas were allegedly present in 2010.

Zuma's defence, especially advocate Thabani Masuku, jumped to the former president's defence on several occasions as they felt he was "unfairly" cross-examined.

After the lunch break, Zuma's memory had still not recovered as he also could not recollect calling the late former minister in the presidency, Collins Chabane, allegedly instructing him to fire then government spokesperson Themba Maseko in 2011.

Asked whether he knows why, as per Maseko's testimony, Ajay Gupta would say he would speak to his seniors if he didn't cooperate, Zuma said: "No, I don't know".