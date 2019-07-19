Political bullies thrive on mudslinging

There are some commonalities between US president Donald Trump's attack on four Democratic Party congresswomen, who all happen not to be white, and what has been happening here at home.

Without boring you with details of what is merely one episode in a long-running series of attacks between the Trump administration and those who oppose it in the US, let's look at the fresh controversy arising from the US president's statement.

Trump launched a ferocious attack on congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. All four are new members of the congress; members of the Democratic Party and are quite vocal on issues of social justice and are unapologetic in their opposition to Trump's xenophobia.

Trump sparked controversy earlier this week when he said at a rally that if the four women "don't like it" being in the US, "let them leave".