Bring forth spy evidence, Mr Zuma

Unsubstantiated claims by former president Jacob Zuma that two of his former ministers and comrades, Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Sphiwe Nyanda, were agents for the apartheid state have revived the old and dangerous South African pastime of looking for spies under every carpet.

We should know better. The late 1970s, '80s and early '90s were full of stories of innocent South Africans, locally and abroad, who were killed after being accused of spying for the racist government without solid evidence.

Labelling someone a spy, impipi, mdlwembe or mthengisi was tantamount to sentencing them to death.

Many of us believed that, with the demise of apartheid came the end of this sorry chapter in our history. But it is clear that, like it was the case during the three decades mentioned above, there are still those among our compatriots who still see such accusations as a legitimate tool with which to character assassinate their political opponents.