Probe into state capture in abeyance as Zuma may to pull out

Former president Jacob Zuma's continued participation in the state capture commission hangs in limbo as he might not return to the stand that's meant to "bury him".

This is according to his legal team, after the commission was adjourned until tomorrow after Zuma's lawyers accused the commission of luring their client to a witness stand "under false pretences".

They argued that evidence leader Paul Pretorius disregarded the agreement when he proceeded to "unfairly" cross-

examine the former president on the evidence of other people, not his.

Zuma's instructing attorney Dan Mantsha said the former president "was not prepared to continue" on the stand if the commission's legal team did not change its approach.

"He is obviously not prepared to participate in a commission which is meant to be his grave," Mantsha said.

He said the former president would continue to participate in a commission "which is impartial, fair, not biased and not targeting him as an accused person".

He said whether or not Zuma comes back to the commission tomorrow solely rested on commission chairperson deputy justice Raymond Zondo, who will have to "create an environment where fairness is seen, where the perception of bias cannot arise".