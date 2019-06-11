Civil proceedings to recoup about R155m from the architect of former president Jacob Zuma's KwaZulu-Natal homestead may get under way only next year.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday said the trial was scheduled to start in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday‚ but Minenhle Makhanya was given more time to prepare.

"While the SIU was ready to proceed‚ the court‚ on hearing submissions from counsel acting for Mr Makhanya‚ was of the view that it was in the interest of justice to afford the defendant more time to prepare his defence‚" the unit's spokesperson‚ Nazreen Pandor‚ said.

The SIU pursued action against Makhanya in August 2014‚ where it sought an order to set aside his appointment as principal agent and architect‚ and for the recovery of R155m in damages relating to the Nkandla security installation project.