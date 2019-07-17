Zuma may pull out of state capture inquiry
Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to pull out of the state capture commission.
His legal team raised concerns about Zuma being brought into the commission under false pretences.
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said they were initially under the impression that their client, Zuma, was brought in to give clarity on certain issues but it has now become clear that he is being cross-examined which was not the initial agreement.
“I have a view that my client was brought here under false pretence. Now he has to make up his mind whether he wants to be cross-examined. It is clear that he is being cross-examined. It has just been confirmed…,” said Sikhakhane.
“I advised my client to respect this process, come here and cooperate with you. I want him to consider that position. I think I advised him in bona fide, but I do not think I was right."
After the lunch adjournment, Zuma complained to the chairperson that he was continuously being asked details of events that he has already denied having been part of. Zuma denied every meeting.
Sikhakhane and his team had previously complained about how the commission’s evidence leader Paul Pretorius was being unfair to their client by being asked for details on specific things like an alleged phone call he made to the then government spokesperson Themba Maseko more than a decade ago.
Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly
Zuma special: "the state resources gravy train"
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
“I am going to be very short because you raised your voice the last time. I think I am going to have to repeat what I said to you and Mr Pretorius in a private place. I don’t want to do that. But what I’d like to do now, I’d like to have an adjournment,” Sikhakhane said.
The commission’s chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo granted Sikhakhane the adjournment.