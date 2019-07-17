Zuma may pull out of state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to pull out of the state capture commission.

His legal team raised concerns about Zuma being brought into the commission under false pretences.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said they were initially under the impression that their client, Zuma, was brought in to give clarity on certain issues but it has now become clear that he is being cross-examined which was not the initial agreement.

“I have a view that my client was brought here under false pretence. Now he has to make up his mind whether he wants to be cross-examined. It is clear that he is being cross-examined. It has just been confirmed…,” said Sikhakhane.

“I advised my client to respect this process, come here and cooperate with you. I want him to consider that position. I think I advised him in bona fide, but I do not think I was right."