Redi Tlhabi scoffs at Jacob Zuma's claims to Zondo that she's making a rape-trial movie
Veteran radio broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi has reacted to claims by former president Jacob Zuma that she is working on a film about his rape trial.
Zuma, who was acquitted on charges of rape in 2007, started his much-awaited testimony before the Zondo commission on Monday.
He claimed that Tlhabi was a "spy" and there had been a "co-ordinated attempt to assassinate" his character, including branding him a rapist.
Zuma said some of the "spies" had given authors information to write books about him.
"The movie Redi Tlhabi is making is being done in the US and is named Raped by Power," Zuma told the commission.
He was referring to Tlhabi's 2017 book Khwezi which looks at the life of Aids activist Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzway, who Zuma was acquitted of raping in 2005.
The book also looks at the issue of the alleged rape and child rape that took place in the ANC training camps in the 1980s.
In a series of tweets, Tlhabi laughed at the allegations, saying she was surprised to hear that she was making a movie.
"You guys are joking? For real? Maybe he read I was going to study and work overseas? Maybe?" she said.
You guys are joking? For real? ??????????? Maybe he read I was going to study and work overseas? Maybe? https://t.co/ouIXObk9dO— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 15, 2019
In another tweet, she said: "Ok everyone NOW this is serious. My husband has just laughed at me twice in 24 hours. That's not right. Calls me, I pick up: "Hawu baby, why are you denying me all the juicy news? Kanti you are a spy? And you are making a movie? In fact what's your real name?!"
Ok everyone NOW this is serious. My husband has just laughed at me twice in 24 hours. That's not right. Calls me, I pick up: "Hawu baby, why are you denying me all the juicy news? Kanti you are a spy? And you are making a movie? In fact what's your real name?!"???— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 15, 2019
Asked by social media users if she had any plans to produce a film outside the country, she said it had never crossed her mind - but joked that if the subject was interesting she could try.
Not that I am aware of. It never crossed my mind to venture into films https://t.co/HWUkktnrqs— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 15, 2019
????? I don't believe you ?. Maybe if the subject of the film is interesting, I could try? ? https://t.co/yO8h6oR4Zf— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 15, 2019
She also clapped back at "Zuma's supporters" who said she'll get what she deserves.
I cannot believe the own goal???. People REALLY think a threat to my kids, or reminding me that they'd kill me for JZ, here on Twitter is just "commentary." ? https://t.co/Yg1SAws1Kt— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 15, 2019
Eish....I've been exposed. I'm still trying to come to terms with the realization that I wrote a book about Zuma, not Fezeka, that her life was not worth recording and she had no identity without him ???????? https://t.co/uzG71Ml6jx— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 15, 2019
Thanks...blessings received. I ALWAYS get what I deserve ??. Always. https://t.co/7fwO8zeAAN— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 15, 2019
I think YOU are struggling with reading dear, never mind comprehension. Where in my tweet are the "spy" accusations attributed to Zuma? Those are on my TL, where anyone who can read, can see them. https://t.co/ctRsUPCfl2— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 15, 2019
Also fascinating..lots of women defend Zuma - fair enough. In their defence, they swear & insult. No problem. But so many of his male defenders add a warning, "watch it, watch yr kids,we'll get you." Automatic proclivity for violence & harm, explains a lot about state of society https://t.co/oY7LUgYMQp— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 16, 2019