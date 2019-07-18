SACP slams Zuma's 'made-up' spy claims about Nyanda, Ramatlhodi

The SACP is a strong ally of the ANC and a member of the tripartite alliance along with Cosatu.

Mapaila’s comments could be the first signs of a possible showdown at the alliance’s next meeting, especially after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule – a known ally of Zuma – called on the party to investigate the spy claims.

Although the ANC has not communicated its official stance on the allegations made by Zuma, Magashule’s call for an investigation and Mapaila’s criticism show that the alliance is likely pulling from different sides.

Mapaila believes that the spy allegations are made up because Zuma has never said anything about them before even though he was head of intelligence and went on to appoint both Nyanda and Ramatlhodi in his cabinet.

Nyanda was commander of the army between 1998 and 2005 before Zuma appointing him minister of communications in 2009. Ramatlhodi also served under Zuma’s administration in various positions, including that of minister of correctional services, mineral resources, and public services and administration.

Mapaila said that it does not make sense that Zuma would have appointed people who worked for the apartheid police.