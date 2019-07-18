Miffed Zuma lawyers crash state capture hearing

Since he began giving his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday, former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers have complained about the attitude they have received from the commission's legal team.

They complained that Zuma was not given questions that he would be asked before his appearance. The lawyers lamented that Zuma could implicate other people and for that he needed advice.

Zuma's lawyer advocate Muzi Sikhakhane complained about the letters written by the commission to his client that he did not get proper answers about.

Sikhakhane said when he asked the commission as to which term of regulation was Zuma coming on, the legal team could not provide him with answers.

"There is truly a disturbing attitude that one finds in the letter. It is an attitude that one does not expect in a legal process like this," he said.