Zuma denies piling pressure on Barbara Hogan to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO

Former president Jacob Zuma has denied he insisted that Siyabonga Gama be appointed as Transnet's group CEO in 2009.

Zuma, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry for a third day on Wednesday, was responding to allegations levelled against him by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.

Hogan previously told the commission that she met Zuma a month into her appointment in 2009 to discuss issues affecting the parastatal, especially that of appointing a permanent group executive to replace Maria Ramos.

After an extensive process, Transnet’s board recommended Sipho Maseko - who at the time was CEO of BP SA.

But Zuma apparently would not have it.

"I was extremely shocked. He would not hear of any candidate except Siyabonga Gama. I informed him that Gama was facing some serious misconduct charges that the board, in terms of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act], was obliged to investigate, and under these circumstances it would not be in the interest of Transnet to appoint a group executive whose time would be caught up defending these allegations," she said.