Sleepless nights over car shortfall

When Pappie Mashike bought a BMW in 2014 he ensured that he bought car insurance to protect his car in the event of damage or theft.

Mashike, 61, a lecturer at the University of North West, said he also wanted to ensure that he did not have a debt in the event that his car was written off after a road accident.

But the opposite happened after his car was written off, he said. MiWay only paid R135,000 to settle the balance of his debt when its settlement figure was R261,145.

This was also far less than its book value, he said.

He was left with a shortfall of R132,146 which gave him sleepless nights, he said.

This will, however, be a thing of the past as MiWay has agreed to pay the full settlement amount after Consumer Line's intervention.

On March 16 2019, Mashike's car was damaged by a negligent driver who failed to stop at a 4-way stop junction, he said.

His BMW was written off even though MiWay's agent who handled the claim had not seen it, he said.