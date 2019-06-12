Help is on the way for widow

"Every dark cloud has a silver lining!" so goes the old idiom.

Help is on the way for Keromang Matjiane, whose husband has passed away, leaving her with a lot of debts to pay.

Matjiane complained that Assupol Insurance had declined to settle her death benefit because her husband's postmortem report is silent about his alcohol consumption, and that the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has not paid out her husband's pension funds to his beneficiaries.

Following the publication of her plight in Sowetan on June 3, Nondumiso Masondo of Schoeman Sejwane Grobler Attorneys and administrators of estate, showed interest in her matter and offered to help her write off her late husband's debts. Masondo said this is done if the deceased's estate is insolvent.

Masondo said a deceased estate is insolvent where the debts are more than the assets. She said this is not necessarily bad news for spouses married in community of property as it can benefit the surviving spouse in certain instances by leaving them debt-free.

Masondo said when Matjiane married in community of property, all her assets and those of the husband were deemed to be one joint estate.