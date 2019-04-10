Consumers under siege in this land

Just when, if ever, is the consumer in this country going to get a break from unscrupulous service and product providers with no qualms at making a dirty buck out of ordinary people's patronage?

News broke out two days ago of how a leading motor manufacturer and the second-largest seller of automobiles in the country, VW South Africa, has been ordered to repay millions of rand to car buyers who have over the years been made to pay for illegal add-on fees when purchasing cars.

The National Consumer Tribunal found that charges added to credit purchases - the only way the vast majority of car buyers can afford to purchase automobiles - were in contravention of the National Credit Act.

Among those were so-called on-road fees, administration fees and handling fees.