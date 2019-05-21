Almost half of insurance complaints to ombud from fed-up car owners

Consumers have won in only 18% of the more than 4,700 disputes about motor vehicle insurance claims before the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance last year.

Car insurance disputes comprised almost half of the about 9,800 formal complaints, according to the 2018 annual report of the ombud released today. The report also shows that within the category of motor vehicle insurance disputes, 74% were about accident claims that were rejected by insurance companies.

Of the 9,800 formal complaints, 48% was about motor vehicle insurance, 21% about homeowner insurance, and 5% about household contents insurance.

Consumers lost in most cases, with only 12% of homeower and 15% of household disputes resolved in favour of consumers.

The single biggest gripe from policyholders to the ombud’s office — in more than two thirds of finalised complaints across all categories — was about the insurer’s decision on claims, according to Ayanda Mazwi, a senior assistant ombud. It is clear that many policyholders do not know or understand what is in their policy documents, she says.

She says insurers are required by law (the Policyholder Protection Rules promulgated as regulations under the Insurance Act) to give you a policy document drafted in simple language.

Mazwi advises that you, the policyholder, must read these documents and if clarity is needed on any points, you must ask your insurer or broker to explain them.

She says the ombud’s office will consider all sales communications, both written and verbal, if a dispute relates to what you’ve been told when the policy was sold to you.

On the upside, complaints about insurers having rejected claims due to non-disclosure or misrepresentation by policyholders when they took out their cover declined by 22% between 2017 and 2018. There was also a 15% decrease in the number of complaints about insurers rejecting claims because of drunk driving.