Insurer rejects client's car claim

Knowing what you legally need to disclose, will ensure that you are insured and that any claim you might have will be covered in your policy.

Very few consumers are aware of their obligation with regard to convictions or the need to disclose any criminal conviction or that they are facing a pending court case when signing up.

Though Tsatsi Bopape was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing, his insurance company Hollard insists that he should have disclosed the fact that he was facing a pending court case.

Tsatsi, 39, of Olievenhoutbosch, said he took car insurance cover in March last year and his car was damaged while being driven by his sister with his permission.

He lodged a claim which was subsequently declined on the grounds that he was arrested in December 2017.

"Though my case was withdrawn prior to taking the car insurance, Hollard said I should have disclosed this."

Bopape said he was found sleeping on the side of the road and the police charged him with drunk driving which was subsequently withdrawn as he was not driving.

He went to obtain a clearance certificate, confirming that there was no conviction for any crime against him after Hollard declined his claim, he said.