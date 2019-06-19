Illegal sex drugs lab shut down

Gauteng police have arrested a Chinese woman for operating an illegal medicine-manufacturing plant specialising on sex-enhancing stimulants at her home in Brackenhurst, Ekurhuleni.

Officers yesterday combed the scene unraveling how these stimulants were produced at the house along the quiet Esserman Street.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the flying squad unit followed information from a source about suspicious activity at the house.

Mulaudzi said the police called the Hawks for back-up on Monday when they realised the amount of medicine which was being produced at the house.

"A Chinese lady was arrested and her lawyer was around [on Monday]. Today is just a continuation of the investigation and to go through the premises with our forensics," Mulaudzi said.

"We also have the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to oversee the premises. They have confirmed that this operation is illegal and charges will be laid against the suspect."