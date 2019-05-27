Beware! Your insurance company will know if you drove recklessly

Claims rejected on the basis of not exercising due care or reckless driving are the biggest gripe among consumers turning to the ombudsman for short-term insurance.

Commenting on a significant increase in motor insurance complaints by policyholders, Edite Teixeira-McKinon, deputy ombudsman, says consumers are often surprised to learn that insurers can prove reckless driving and reject claims for car damage in such instances.

Many policy contracts oblige you, as the insured, to take care to avoid an accident or damage to your goods.

Failure to take due care can entitle an insurer to reject a claim if it can prove that this is what caused the loss or damage to the insured property.

According to the latest annual report of the ombudsman for short-term insurance, complaints over rejected claims because of a lack of due care have increased 48% when compared to 2017.

Teixeira-McKinon says her office has seen a spike in motor claims being rejected by insurers on the basis of reckless behaviour or reckless driving.

She says the insurers back up their claims with either tracking reports that indicate the speed at which the vehicle was travelling just before impact or with reports prepared by accident reconstruction experts appointed by the insurer when they suspect reckless driving is the cause of an accident. Insurers also rely on information from witnesses.