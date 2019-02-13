Be careful when applying for loans

Most consumers do not question dodgy communication from fraudsters and this is one of the reasons they always get scammed.

Unsuspecting consumer, who are looking for quick loans, are asked to send three months bank statements, their pay slips and identity documents to make this process look real.

They are later asked to pay administration fees, transfer fees, blacklist clearance fees and additional fees with promises of finalising the loans.

About two consumers have been fleeced about R17,000 in loan scams after receiving text messages congratulating them of qualifying for loans they never applied for.

Calvin Ramufhufhi claimed that he was defrauded out of R14,376 between October 30 and November 11 under the pretext that he would be granted a loan of R220 000.

Ramufhufhi, 47, of Tembisa said he responded to a text message he received from Citrus Loans in October.

They were offering loans up to R2m even if the applicants are blacklisted, Ramufhufhi said.

He then called a sales agent, who introduced herself as Palesa Lavisa, for clarity as he had a bad credit record.

Ramufhufhi was asked to send his payslip, three months bank certificates and the loan amount he was applying for.

Within hours after sending these details, he was told his application was successful and had to deposit an admin fee of R3550 and a refundable fee of R5 965.