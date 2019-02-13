We must isolate toxic racism of of the Agrizzis and Maasdorps

Angelo Agrizzi's venality stinks to the heavens after he openly declared that he is racist.

I wonder what makes him so brazen about it. Is it because he knows that nothing will happen to him.

The sad part about his brazenness is his belief that it is OK to be racist, so long as you limit your beliefs to your private space.

Kudos to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for rebuking him by drawing his attention to the fact that there is nothing acceptable about racism, whether one is in their private or public space.

Racism demeans, disrespects and humiliates those it is directed at. Surely there can be no excuse for such behaviour.

Agrizzi is in good company with Lindsay Maasdorp and Andile Mngxitama, who are both from the lunatic fringe Black First Land First brigade. I say this because Maasdorp agreed with Siyanda Gumede who said on Twitter: "I don't have heart to feel pain for white kids. Minus three future problems."

He was referring to the three pupils who died at the scene at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark.

Maasdorp added her voice to Gumede's cringe-worthy words on Twitter and said: "Siyanda Gumede is correct! God is responding. Why should we frown on the ancestor's petitions to punish the land thieves including their offspring."

How heartless, insensitive and angry can one get, with such utterances?

What is common among all of them is their toxicity and narcissistic nature.

Racism is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. It consumes you and eats you up, instead of the person you direct the hate towards.

Racism is corrosive to the body and, moreover, to our country's future.

Lillian Smith, in her book Killers of the Dream, says "these ceremonials in honour of white supremacy, performed from babyhood, slip from the conscious mind down deep into muscles. and become difficult to tear out".