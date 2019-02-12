Alarming that safety on campus for students remains elusive

The academic year has begun for students across SA in universities, colleges and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and, of course, it has not been without demonstrations and unhappiness over the usual - registration fees, adequate accommodation and so on.

However, little is said about students' safety on campus. For instance, a student was shot and killed recently, allegedly at the hands of campus security and as rates of sexual violence continue to increase, students are exposed to significant risk.

But the department of higher education continues to be mum on students' safety on campus and this is concerning as research shows that a hostile environment affects a student's ability to participate in or benefit from an educational institution.

Sadly, unless students are able to pursue their educational rights in an environment that is both safe and secure, the opportunity to pursue an education remains meaningless.

Safety on campus remains elusive. This is despite the constitution providing everyone the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources. The implication of this for all institutions of higher learning is that they are bound to ensure a violence-free environment for their students. This includes freedom from sexual violence, in an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing and to have the environment protected, for the benefit of present and future generations, through reasonable legislative and other measures. However, the department continues to fail students, having no legislative provisions in place that safeguard students from all forms of violence.

SA's tertiary education sector is complex and it has undergone massive restructuring through state policies designed to maximise access to tertiary education over the past five years.