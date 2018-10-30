Women should be able to share sexual fantasies, realities freely

I found it so hilarious that veteran actress Lillian Dube spoke openly about "owning no less than seven vibrators". She declared proudly that she was "still sexually active" and "had nothing to hide".

I was, however, shocked to learn that the 73-year-old actress nearly lost her job over those racy comments, but was glad that she refused to apologise. Why is women's sexuality still a taboo?

Women these days should be able to share their sexual fantasies and realities openly and freely. We should be able to say that we watch porn and use toys for our ultimate sexual stimulation - it's OK for women to want to orgasm!

Dube furthermore advised women to make their own happiness, besides, research shows that the use of a vibrator is also directly linked to great health benefits. Vibrator use encourages health conscious behaviour such as gynaecological and breast self-exams, according to Debra Herbenick and her colleagues in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Though the most popular toy in history appeared in the market in the 1800s, it has became taboo. This is due to inappropriate prescripts that women should behave a certain way and that women have no sex drive.

But it doesn't end there, vibrator use is also the cause of conflict within feminism. Sexual liberalisation is at the core of some feminist movements who say that sexual freedom is essential to women's freedom, while others find that sexual liberalisation is an extension of male privilege.

Initially, there were no issues regarding vibrator use.