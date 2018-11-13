It's a man's world no more when it comes to inheritance of the family house.

Just because you are a man it does not mean you may inherit the family home automatically. Unless, of course, there is a last will and testament that stipulates otherwise.

If no will exists, all siblings are equal and competent to inherit regardless of gender.

Basically, boy-child privileges are a thing of the past, besides such privileges only existed due to patriarchy and the distortion of customary law during the era of colonialism.

The right to individual tenure of natives dates back to colonial times. Individual tenure was obstructed by the colonial state which created communal tenure rights instead. Abrogation of land rights continued to thrive during apartheid and shockingly still does even during our democracy.

Simply put, native families were only allowed to hold limited land tenure rights through deeds of grants which could only be significantly held by men.

That means women were explicitly excluded and this became custom.

We grew up knowing that the boy-child was the heir to the family estate, he would control the family home and act as custodian for the family in many respects.

However, conflicts have emerged among families as a result of this preference which is defined as discriminatory in legal terms but understood as custom by many African families.