Ramaphosa is no different from Zuma for not firing a self-confessed fraudster

He chooses to rather avoid provoking his enemies, according to the Sunday Times.

He is alleged to have "told a meeting of his core advisers, including senior ANC leaders and his advisers outside party structures, that he did not want to be seen as purging Dlamini".

The president is playing politics, at the expense of ensuring that the women's ministry is well-administered.

We ought to keep in mind that by the time Ramaphosa shifted Dlamini to the women's ministry from social development ministry, she was already tainted.

She was marred in controversy over her role in the Sassa (SA Social Security Agency) debacle, but Ramaphosa gave no reason for retaining Dlamini then and shifted her to another portfolio. The shift was seen as strategic because in a less strategic portfolio, any possible damage caused by Dlamini would be far more acceptable.

However, his decision to move her to the women's ministry was indicative of his disdain for issues that concern women.

While I was disappointed that Ramaphosa failed to remove Dlamini from his cabinet, I found it appalling that the president decided to challenge the DA's court action to have her removed.

Ramaphosa claims his decision to file a notice to oppose the DA's court bid to have Dlamini axed is one of principle. He wants to assert that hiring and firing of ministers remains vested in the president. However, this is unlikely the reason for saving Dlamini.