Political subjugation of the right to terminate pregnancy a worry

I recently caught up with a former colleague and in the midst of our conversation, I asked when she planned on having her first baby. You're not getting younger, I said.

She was quick to respond and described in great detail how she harbored no desire to mother any child. She labelled motherhood as overrated and unexciting. Besides, she liked her independence better.

Strangely enough, she said that any opportunity to birth a child or children for another couple is welcome. In short, she was not averse to the idea of surrogacy, as long as she was paid.

Our conversation made me think broadly about reproductive rights, including the commercialisation of reproduction and the position of powerful nations regarding reproductive rights and how those positions affect our country. I also found feminist debates on motherhood very interesting.

To begin with, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat says that the debate around surrogacy in America is based around "Americans looking abroad for cheaper wombs". Douthat berates commercialised reproduction, given that it doesn't "rate as a major cultural or political concern".

When reading further on reproductive rights and motherhood, I was stunned to read an opinion piece which described how motherhood as a subject matter was abandoned in modern gender theory. The article stated that motherhood emerged in fewer than 3% of papers, journal articles or textbooks, labelling this as the unfinished work of feminism.

I found this strange. Why would any topic, particularly motherhood in gender theory, be unmentionable or forbidden when feminists have battled greater evil?