The various faces of neocolonialism are still with us

Many years ago, I read Kwame Nkrumah's Neocolonialism, the Last Stage of Imperialism, which I thought was very insightful. The book speaks about the danger of neocolonialism in Africa.

Nkrumah describes that the state which is subjected to neocolonialism is in theory independent, having all the trappings of international sovereignty but its "economic systems and political policies are directed from outside".

The methods and forms of neocolonialism vary and are usually very subtle, he says, but often neocolonialists' control is exercised through economic or monetary means.

Fundamentally, Nkrumah says, the result of neocolonialism is that foreign capital is used for the exploitation rather than the development of the state and, therefore, investments under neocolonialism ultimately increase the gap between rich and poor nations of the world, although this may not always be transparent.