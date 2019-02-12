Strong spy service good for SA

He also announced that the National Security Council, which coordinated the activities of all intelligence services - ranging from police crime intelligence to the military - during the first decade of our democracy would be re-established. These are positive steps as a strong and well-functioning intelligence community is crucial in ensuring stability in the country as well as in the fight against crime.

By fixing the intelligence agencies, Ramaphosa would be reversing one of the negative legacies of the Jacob Zuma administration.

Himself an intelligence man, the former president was expected to build a strong spy service through which he was to run the country. Instead, under his watch, the intelligence services were constantly destabilised through unnecessary changes to its structure and the chopping and changing of directors-general.

At face value, it all didn't make sense. But with all the information that has come out about the extent of state capture and how state institutions were crippled for the purposes of corruption, it is clear that it was all part of an evil agenda. Hence it is essential that the intelligence services are reconstituted and made professional again if they are to function optimally.

That restructuring should include the appointment of directors-general who are not interested in party politics.