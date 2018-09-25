Sexual violation of students on campuses needs urgent attention

Sowetan reported last week that various universities said that no less than 48 rape incidents on campus were reported last year.

The shocking statistics were revealed in parliament by higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor in response to a question from the EFF.

According to the report, the University of Cape Town (UCT) recorded the highest number of rape cases with nine, followed by Walter Sisulu University (WSU) with seven, Tshwane University of Technology with six, Nelson Mandela University with five and the University of Johannesburg with four.

While these figures are shocking, perhaps what disturbs me most is that no statistics were revealed on higher learning institutions such as TVET (formerly FET) colleges and private colleges, where the majority of previously disadvantaged students pursue their higher education.

Even the EFF, which identifies itself as the vanguard of the previously marginalised and the poor, failed to question the minister about the prevalence of sexual violence at technical and vocational colleges.

It is concerning that little thought has been spared for students' safety on college campuses. Research is also practically nonexistent on the prevalence of sexual violence in colleges. Whether such institutions have policies in place regarding sexual harassment or sexual violence is largely unknown; there is a lack of substantive research on the prevalence and effect of sexual harassment in colleges countrywide.