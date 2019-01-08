SA waits with bated breath on measures to wrestle femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week make his maiden ANC January 8 statement which will outline the governing party's programme and priorities for the year.

The event will also launch the ANC's 2019 election manifesto and reports suggest that Ramaphosa is expected "to send a clear and an unambiguous message on critical policy issues".

These include clarity on expropriation of land without compensation and strategies on economic growth. Poverty, unemployment and the bane of inequality are likely to feature, as well as the scourge of gender-based violence.

Speaking of gender-based violence, women are waiting with bated breath to finally hear of the president's action plan against gender-based violence. I do hope that the president, when addressing the issue of gender-based violence during his speech, will actually go beyond the usual proclamations: "Gender-based violence is an affront to our shared humanity," and "gender-based violence is a global phenomenon".

Women and children need more than that; they need real action. How do we also move past campaigns and special summits?

During the summit in November, following a call by the Total Shutdown Movement during a march to the Union Buildings on Women's Day, Ramaphosa assured that women are being heard and promised that they will not be failed.

He assured women that the government was "conducting a review of the national plan against gender-based violence and constructing a revised plan against gender-based violence," and that the action plan will be launched this year.

If indeed Ramaphosa takes women seriously, I expect him to at least give a date when this action plan will indeed be launched.