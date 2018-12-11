Abuse of a partner financially should be treated the same way as physical abuse

The other day my friend Rachel was in tears, complaining her husband treated her like a child.

She said he was controlling and, although he was not physically aggressive, she felt very battered.

For instance, last week he threatened to kick her out of their house because he was not happy with the food she had prepared.

Rachel also detailed how he inspects their home when he returns from work and complains when he sees even a speck of dust.

"If he does not treat me like a maid, he treats me like a child," said Rachel.

She explained further how her husband constantly reminds her that he buys everything. He often reminds her as the only employed spouse, he expects her to excel in running the household at least, and tell her that he will not tolerate laziness from a wife.

He also punishes her by refusing her access to money.

Over the years she hoped he would one day change for the better, but the opposite had happened.

He restricts her financially and her status in their house has been reduced to that of a child. She needs his permission to do the most mundane of things.

It always depends on his mood whether or not to give her the money for toiletries.

When he gives her the money, Rachel must account for every penny used. She must keep the slips or face a tongue-lashing.

He treats her that way despite their agreement upon getting married that she would take on the role of a stay-at-home mom. This after he had encouraged her to leave her job, which was paying quite well.