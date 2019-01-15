Racists at schools have found strategic ways to discriminate against blacks

Shocking pictures that exposed brazen segregation of pupils based on the colour of their skin in a Schweizer-Reneke primary school reveal that the idea of rainbowism is only a dream.

Also, this type of segregation in so-called former model C schools is nothing new nor recent.

According to reports, the department of education in the Eastern Cape is investigating similar discrimination that has emerged at a school in Matatiele.

When racists don't separate pupils in class based on the colour of their skin, they make it difficult for black pupils to even learn in those schools by adopting racist language policies.

Remember unrest over Hoërskool Overvaal, which adopted Afrikaans as the sole medium of instruction, ensuring that scores of black pupils are successfully excluded because there aren't many black individuals who would want their children to learn in Afrikaans?

Besides, access to education in one's official language, such as Afrikaans, cannot be prioritised over and above the right to equitable access to learning by other racial groups.

In a similar matter, the Constitutional Court ruled that a university would not be able "to provide language of choice without indirectly discriminating on the basis of race".

The court found that this could potentially lead to racially segregated classrooms and confirmed that English will be the primary medium of instruction.

Fundamentally, discrimination at schools happens often and all over the country. Rouge school governing bodies (SGBs) are running schools and adopting policies that they believe benefit their children without thought or care.

When a school is predominantly attended by white pupils, their white parents swell SGBs and adopt discriminatory policies to the detriment of black pupils.

For instance, I heard that the primary school that I attended adopted Afrikaans as the primary medium of instruction and this came as a massive surprise, because I remember that the school functioned well as a double medium school.