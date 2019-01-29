Basic education department must clip wings of SGBs, safeguard pupils' future

Two weeks ago, I wrote an article about how racists have found strategic ways to discriminate against blacks.

This follows the uproar over pictures that surfaced and exposed brazen segregation of pupils based on their colour at Schweizer-Reneke Primary School in the North West.

What followed seemed comical. The teacher who took the photo was suspended and right-wing group Solidarity challenged the suspension in court and succeeded.

The teacher was reinstated.

One of their arguments was that the teacher should not be suspended because she just took the picture.

Of course, according to Solidarity, she did not do anything wrong.

But I cannot help wonder how a teacher can take a picture of pupils who are clearly separated in a classroom based on the colour of their skin and not see anything wrong with it.

When she took the picture, from a moral point of view, did this teacher not realise the wrong that was before her eyes? How can we fight for social cohesion when adults cannot differentiate between wrong and right?

That she was unlawfully suspended is another thing all together.

I will not entertain the legalities.