Ending Eskom monopoly only way to cheaper energy

The DA has a plan for a "cheaper energy bill" that will ease the burden on ordinary South Africans.

As we well know, Eskom has been embroiled in layers of corruption, inefficiencies, mismanagement, poor governance and state capture.

The first and most severe layer is the corruption/state capture layer. Through a nefarious network of the Gupta family, their lieutenants, hand-picked and influenced managers, executives and board members, Eskom was slowly turned into a cash cow for state capture.

Procurement procedures were bypassed and decisions made that would close down investment into cost-plus mines in order to benefit a Gupta-owned mine for coal supply. Other coal contracts were reduced or cancelled to make way for additional coal from the Gupta mine.

The next layer is the structurally inefficient layer.

Eskom is a bloated dinosaur. It was birthed out of a model where the state would run all major entities including power, water and transport.