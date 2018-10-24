Government is spending more than R500-billion on the salaries of civil servants‚ wage increases for the next three years are R30-billion above budget and Mboweni is not setting aside any money for 2019 wage negotiations.

"It is unfortunate and in fact provocative for the minister to want to blame workers for the fiscal crisis. It is not workers who looted Eskom‚ built Nkandla‚ sent money to Dubai. Yet now we hear government complaining about nurses‚ teachers‚ police officers ... wanting to earn a living wage.

"We do not hear government complaining about the R2.4-million that ministers earn or the millions we spend flying their wives overseas. We do not hear government announce when it will reduce the ballooning cabinet head count. We do not hear government say they are imposing a freeze on the salaries of SOE CEOs and management. We heard nothing about how they will reduce the massive wage gap in the public sector."