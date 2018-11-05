Greenpeace and NUM scrap over air pollution in Mpumalanga

Ignoring air pollution puts people’s lives on the line.

Greenpeace Africa said this on Monday in response to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) describing its reports about air pollution due to coal power stations in Mpumalanga as “reckless”.

“It is in the interests of all South Africans‚ of all ages and economic backgrounds‚ to breathe clean air. It is particularly important for our children‚ who are most vulnerable to the devastating health impacts of breathing polluted air‚” Greenpeace Africa climate and energy campaign manager Melita Steele said.

NUM called Greenpeace “reckless” after it said an analysis of satellite data showed that Mpumalanga had the worst nitrogen dioxide (NO2) air pollution across six continents.