Warnings for South Africa in Venezuela's implosion

I recently met with two Venezuelan opposition politicians who had travelled here to give us a first-hand account of how and why Venezuela has imploded. They gave us a clear and urgent warning not to head down the same dead-end road of populist socialist policies that has led to Venezuela's failure.

Just a generation ago, Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America with GDP per capita similar to Norway's. Today it is a failed state with more than 80% of its population living in poverty, battling food and medicine shortages. Its healthcare system has collapsed, and infant mortality has skyrocketed with malnutrition given as the main reason for baby deaths. Annual inflation is at one million percent and the economy has halved in size.

Why? Because Venezuelans fell prey to the myth of the strong, charismatic leader. Hugo Chavez promised them a socialist utopia. He promised to be the Robin Hood who would take from the rich and give to the poor. His socialist agenda was the same toxic mix of expropriation, nationalisation and institutionalised corruption that the ANC and EFF are flirting with here in SA.

Even though SA is in a critical state, we still operate under the assumption that "it will never happen here". But that's what the Venezuelans thought too. Hearing their story first-hand was a reality check. Because Venezuela's early warning signs are flashing in SA.