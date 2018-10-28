The Democratic Alliance (DA) will approach the courts if necessary to ensure that the government is transparent with the public about the terms and conditions of loans Eskom received from China.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said 30 days had passed since he had submitted a request to Eskom in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain the full terms and conditions of the R33bn loan agreement the power utility recently signed with China Development Bank (CDB).

Maimane has asked for information to include the interest rates agreed to‚ repayment terms‚ guarantees‚ default terms‚ total amount payable‚ loan amount‚ total interest charged and annual percentage rate.

In motivating for access to this information last month‚ Maimane said the country’s repayment liability could not remain cloaked in secrecy.

On Sunday‚ Maimane said in terms of PAIA‚ Eskom had 30 days to answer to his request for this information.