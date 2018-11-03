The remaining energy from the solar panels is stored in three sets of lithium ion batteries‚ totalling 90 Kilowatt Hours of storage.

This storage facility provides electricity when there is low or no sunlight available to the solar PV panels.

“The project symbolises innovation‚ growth and development and is consistent with Eskom’s future strategic objectives as microgrids incorporating renewable and smart energy technologies will play an important role in the future Eskom as an integral part of the business‚” explained Nick Singh from Eskom's Research‚ Testing and Development Centre.

The project is a close partnership between the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries the community of Wilhelmina farm and the Smart Grid Centre of Excellence of the Eskom's Research‚ Testing and Development (RT&D).