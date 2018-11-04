South Africa

N3 toll road in KZN closed temporarily

By Staff Reporter - 04 November 2018 - 11:43
Image: 123RF/Kenneth Calderhead

The N3 Toll Road was closed in both directions in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday to allow Eskom to replace overhead cables.

The toll company warned motorists to expect delays between 8am and 11am between Hilton and Mooi River.

Eskom is replacing overhead power cables at the Petronet Substation near Tweedie and at the Midmar Pump Station.

“All lanes towards Johannesburg (northbound) and Pietermaritzburg (southbound) in this vicinity of the N3 Toll Route will be closed to traffic between 08:00 and 11:00 on Sunday morning‚” the company said in a statement.

“The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will stack heavy vehicles on either side of the closure and light vehicles will be diverted at Midmar (Interchange No. 103) Northbound and at Nottingham Road/Mount West (Interchange No. 132) Southbound.”

Realtime traffic updates can be obtained by following N3TC on Twitter: @N3Route

