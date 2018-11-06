Tau Morwe appointed acting Transnet group CEO
Tau Morwe has been appointed as Transnet's acting group chief executive until April next year.
In a statement issued on Monday evening by the parastatal’s chair‚ Popo Molefe‚ it was also announced that Morwe would serve as a member of the Transnet board. The appointment has been approved by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
“Morwe brings with him a wealth of experience garnered during his previous tenure at Transnet. He joined Transnet in 1997 and ratcheted up 17 years of service with the company. He served as chief executive of three of the Transnet divisions: the National Ports Authority‚ Freight Rail and Port Terminals‚” said Molefe in the statement.
Molefe also credited Morwe for spearheading the “quest to improve our country’s port system for more than a decade‚ including establishing and entrenching Transnet Port Terminals’ strategic role within Transnet as the division’s first chief executive”.
Morwe left Transnet in 2015‚ but Molefe said he served as a transport and logistics consultant across Africa in the years that followed.
“Morwe’s crucial appointment will ensure that Transnet strengthens and consolidates its governance procedures‚ adding much-needed impetus in ensuring that our state-run institutions are well-governed and serve the people of South Africa. We wish him well in his new role‚” added Molefe.