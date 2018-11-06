Tau Morwe appointed acting Transnet group CEO

Tau Morwe has been appointed as Transnet's acting group chief executive until April next year.

In a statement issued on Monday evening by the parastatal’s chair‚ Popo Molefe‚ it was also announced that Morwe would serve as a member of the Transnet board. The appointment has been approved by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

“Morwe brings with him a wealth of experience garnered during his previous tenure at Transnet. He joined Transnet in 1997 and ratcheted up 17 years of service with the company. He served as chief executive of three of the Transnet divisions: the National Ports Authority‚ Freight Rail and Port Terminals‚” said Molefe in the statement.